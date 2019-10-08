Azerbaijan Defense Minister meets with Russian Chief Military Prosecutor

On October 8, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation led by the Deputy Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation - Chief Military Prosecutor, 1st Class State Counsellor of Justice Valeriy Petrov who is on a visit to our country, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Welcoming the guests, Minister of Defense emphasized the huge role of the heads of state in establishing relations between the two countries and noted that our cooperation is based on friendly relations, mutual trust and, these relations are important in terms of expanding relations in the military and military-technical spheres.

Touching upon the military-political situation and security issues in the region, Colonel General Z. Hasanov noted that the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is the main threat to regional security. The Minister emphasized the importance of resolving the conflict within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and on the basis of the norms and principles of international law.

The Minister of Defense noting that the large-scale reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army on the instructions of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief helped to reduce the number of crimes, also emphasized the importance of steps undertaken jointly with the bodies of the Military Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Deputy Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation - Chief Military Prosecutor V. Petrov also noting that our relations have historical roots and our countries are strategic partners. He stressed the importance of organization and implementation of mutual meetings between military representatives in terms of the expansion of developing bilateral relations.

The parties noted that the efforts of the military lawyers of both countries are aimed at strengthening the fight against crime, ensuring law and order in the troops, strengthening the country's defense capabilities, excluding any forms of corruption, protecting the rights and legitimate interests of servicemen and their families.

The parties also expressed hope that this visit will be fruitful and useful, and further contacts will be constant and close.