Azerbaijan Defense Minister heard reports on the start of operational exercises - VIDEO

The Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov held an official meeting with the leadership of the ministry concerning the start of operational exercises at the Azerbaijan Army level, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

During the meeting held in the Battle Control Center, it was reported that according to the exercises plan the Army Corps and formation, as well as the types and branches of troops of the Azerbaijan Army, have been put on alert and brought up to a level of full combat readiness.

During the meeting, the briefings on the current state of the troops were presented and reports on the operational situation, reconnaissance activities, combat capabilities of aviation and Rocket-Artillery Troops were heard via a direct video connection established with the main and reserve control points, as well as command posts of the types of troops.

The Minister of Defense visited the operational planning groups of various types of troops and gave relevant instructions on bringing decisions and combat missions to the notice of troops and units.