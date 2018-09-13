Azerbaijan, Bulgaria mull prospects of military cooperation

© mod.gov.az

Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ Chief of the International Military Cooperation Department of the Defense Ministry, Major General Hussein Mahmudov has met with a delegation led by the Chief of Bilateral Cooperation and Regional Initiatives Department of the Defense Ministry of Bulgaria, Daniela Grigorova, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

During the meeting, regional security issues were discussed and joint measures on the current situation of bilateral military cooperation, development prospects and expansion of relations were considered.