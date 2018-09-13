 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan, Bulgaria mull prospects of military cooperation

    © mod.gov.az

    Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ Chief of the International Military Cooperation Department of the Defense Ministry, Major General Hussein Mahmudov has met with a delegation led by the Chief of Bilateral Cooperation and Regional Initiatives Department of the Defense Ministry of Bulgaria, Daniela Grigorova, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

    During the meeting, regional security issues were discussed and joint measures on the current situation of bilateral military cooperation, development prospects and expansion of relations were considered. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi