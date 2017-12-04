Azerbaijan becomes full member of International Committee of Military Medicine

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ At the 42nd World Congress of the International Committee of Military Medicine held in New Delhi (India), the Republic of Azerbaijan was elected a full member of this committee. Major General Natig Aliyev, the chief of the Main Medical Department of the Ministry of Defense, was appointed as head of the National Representation of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the International Committee of Military Medicine.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Within the scope of the event, the Azerbaijani delegation has met with colleagues from Turkey and the United Kingdom. During the meetings, the sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

Notably, the International Committee of Military Medicine was established in 1921 in the Kingdom of Belgium with an aim to fully implement the principles of the Geneva Conventions in order to ensure the exchange of scientific information on military medicine.

The main function of the International Committee of Military Medicine, which includes 112 states, is to encourage the exchange of technological and scientific experiences in the field of military medicine.