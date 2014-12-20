Azerbaijan and Turkey to expand scale of joint military exercises

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ The 7th session of high-level military dialogue held in Ankara with the participation of representatives of Azerbaijani and Turkish Armed Forces ended, Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense. The current state of cooperation in defense and different directions of further activities were discussed during the meeting. The issues on the acquisition of suitability of the practical operation between the two countries' armed forces were considered.

In addition, it was planned to expand the scale and scope of joint exercises in 2015.