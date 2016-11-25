Azerbaijan and Qatar discuss development of military relations

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 25, Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the newly appointed Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Qatar to Azerbaijan Yusif bin Hasan al-Saai.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Minister congratulated the Ambassador on the beginning of diplomatic activity in Azerbaijan and wished him success in the field of expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Qatar.

Minister highlighted the efforts of leaders of the two countries in the expansion of the Azerbaijani-Qatari relations and noted the successful development of relations in the military sphere.

Diplomat, in his turn, expressed his satisfaction with the start of activities in a friendly and fraternal Azerbaijan as an Ambassador, and said that he would make every effort in the development of relations between the countries, in particular cooperation in the military sphere.

Relations between countries, including the prospects of military cooperation, regional security, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and other issues of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting.