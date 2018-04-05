Azerbaijan and Iran discuss military cooperation

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ Within the scope of the VII Moscow Conference on International Security held in Moscow, the Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant General Kerim Veliyev has met with the delegation led by the Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran Brigadier General Amir Hatami.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The issues of bilateral military cooperation and regional security were discussed at the meeting.