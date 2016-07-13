Azerbaijan and Belarus to discuss development of military cooperation

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ Chief of the General Staff of Belarusian Armed Forces, First Deputy Defense Minister Oleg Belokonev has paid an official visit to Azerbaijan.

Report informs, press service of Belarusian Defense Ministry states.

In Baku, O.Belokonev will meet with Azerbaijan's First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense Industry and First Deputy Minister of Defense Industry - Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. Discussion of development of Azerbaijani-Belarusian military cooperation is planned.

According to the ministry, the program also includes visits to training centers of marine special forces and divers, Military Academy of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces as well as to the institutions of military-industrial complex.