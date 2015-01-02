Artur Rasizadeh signed a decree on giving compensation to military servants

Baku. 2 January. REPORT.AZ/ Prime-minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Artur Rasi-zadeh signed a decree on definition of rules and sum of payment of compensation to military servants retired from active military service and being as in reserve military service from February, 1 to June 12, 2010 (excluding in-active military servants) for unused vacation days of the above mentioned period. Report informs, the decree signed in accordance with the suggestion of the Ministry of Finance agreed with the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection and the Ministry of Justice.

In accordance with the decree, for giving compensation to to military servants retired from active military service and being as in reserve military service period for unused vacations from February,1 1994 to June 12, 2010 shall be taken into account.

Compensation to be paid due to allocations at state budget decomposed for state authorities listed in the decree.