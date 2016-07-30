Armenians violated ceasefire 16 times in a day using large caliber machine guns

Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 16 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using large caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions at Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Gorgan village of Fuzuli region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as at unnamed heights located at Goygol region.