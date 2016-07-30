 Top
    Armenians violated ceasefire 16 times in a day using large caliber machine guns

    Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from unnamed heights located at Goygol region

    Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 16 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using large caliber machine guns.

    Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions at Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Gorgan village of Fuzuli region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as at unnamed heights located at Goygol region.

