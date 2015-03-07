Armenian armed forces volated ceasefire 42 times within a day

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated the ceasefire 42 times in various areas of the frontline .

Report was told by the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the nameless heights in the Gadabay and Kazakh regions from the nameless heights in Krasnoselsk and Ijevan regions of Armenia.

Also fired from Armenian positions the positions of the Azerbaijani armed forces near the village of Goyarkh village of Terter region, Yusifjanly, Shikhlar, Bash Garavand, Javahirli, Kengerli, Sarijali villages of Agdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz settlement, Ashagi Veysalli, Ashagi Abdurrahmanly villages of Fizuli region.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of our troops from the nameless heights in the Goranboy, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrail districts.

The enemy was silenced by retaltiory fire.