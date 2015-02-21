Armenian Armed Forces violate ceasefire 32 times during a day

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 32 times within a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region from the positions located in Berkaber village of Ijevan region; Azerbaijani positions located in Alibayli village of Tovuz region also took fire from the positions in Aygepar village of Berd region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Talish village of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Gizil Oba villages of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Sarijali, Shuraabad, Javahirli, Garagashli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Gorgan, Horadiz, Alkhanli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli villages of Fizuli region, as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand and Fizuli regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.