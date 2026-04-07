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    Anatolian Phoenix - 2026 international exercise commences

    Military
    • 07 April, 2026
    • 20:15
    Anatolian Phoenix - 2026 international exercise commences

    The Anatolian Phoenix - 2026 International Search and Rescue Exercise, involving servicemen from various countries, has commenced in Konya, Türkiye, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    The purpose of the exercise is to enhance coordination and operational interoperability of the search and rescue teams from different countries, improve command and control mechanisms, elevate the professional proficiency of personnel, and develop capabilities in locating and rescuing crew members in emergency situations. It also aims to ensure the effective execution of rescue operations at sea, on land, and in challenging terrain, facilitate the safe evacuation of pilots, provide aerial support, and further develop the skills of forward air controllers.

    In the international exercise scheduled to continue until April 17, Azerbaijan is represented by pilots of the Air Force, parachute assault personnel and search and rescue specialists, forward air controllers, technical staff, and aviation assets.

    Anatolian Phoenix - 2026 international exercise commences
    Anatolian Phoenix - 2026 international exercise commences
    Anatolian Phoenix - 2026 international exercise commences
    Anatolian Phoenix - 2026 international exercise commences

    Military exercises Azerbaijan Defense Ministry (MoD)
    Photo
    Türkiyədə keçirilən beynəlxalq hərbi təlimdə Azərbaycan Hərbi Hava Qüvvələri təmsil olunur
    Photo
    В Турции стартовали учения Anatolian Phoenix-2026 с участием азербайджанских военных

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