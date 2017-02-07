Mexican ambassador Labardini visits Ministry of Defenсe Industry

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador of Mexico to Azerbaijan, Rodrigo Labardini hold a meeting with the Minister of Defence Industry Yavar Jamalov, Report was informed at the Mexican Embassy.

At the meeting it has spoken about bilateral relations between the two countries, the role played by the Embassies of both countries in expanding cooperation and links in different areas. The parties discussed the possible exchange of experiences in the field of defence industry, as well as participation in the respective international exhibitions organized by Mexico and Azerbaijan.

Ambassador Labardini underlined the development of the electronics industry in Mexico and mentioned that the Mexican economy represents the 14th largest in the world.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed interest in establishing and promoting cooperation.