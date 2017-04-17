Ali Larijani: Iran always supported independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 17 April.REPORT.AZ/ On April 17, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with Ali Larijani, Chairman of the Islamic Consultative Assembly in the framework of an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

During the meeting, Defense Minister said that numerous meetings and mutual visits of Azerbaijani and Iranian Presidents, officials significantly contribute to the expansion of relations between the two countries, development of bilateral cooperation and further strengthening.

Touching upon issues of regional security, Colonel General Z.Hasanov gave information on the negotiations on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, in particular, on the recent events on the line of confrontation of the troops.

In his turn, A.Larijani said that Iran always supports independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan as well as peaceful solution of the conflict in the framework of norms and principles of international law.

The sides discussed development prospects of cooperation in the military and military-technical spheres between Azerbaijan and Iran as well as regional, global and other issues of mutual interest.