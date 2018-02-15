Air Force military unit holds a solemn ceremony

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ A solemn ceremony dedicated to the 26th anniversary of the "N" military unit of the Air Force was held.

First, the memory of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and heroic sons who died for the territorial integrity of the country was honored with observing a minute of silence. Then the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

Deputy Minister of Defense – Commander of the Air Force Lieutenant General Ramiz Tairov has congratulated the military personnel on behalf of Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on the occasion of the remarkable date and wished them success in the military service.

In his speech Lieutenant General R. Tairov spoke about the work done in the sphere of increasing the level of combat and moral-psychological readiness of the military personnel due to the attention and care of the state leadership to the Azerbaijan Army, including the Air Force, strengthening the logistic support of air bases, and improving the social conditions of the flight and technical staff.

The servicemen, speaking about the reforms carried out in the field of army construction, also emphasized the heroism and bravery of our military pilots, which they have demonstrated in the battles for the liberation of lands.

The event ended with a concert program of the creative cultural group of the Central House of Officers named after Hazi Aslanov.