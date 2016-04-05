A vast number of requests addressed to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ 'Thousands of patriot sons and daughters, even 15-17 years old youths, our overseas counterparts, retired military servicemen, war disabled people and veterans of Azerbaijan express their readiness to be mobilized to the Armed Forces in order to participate in combat operations aimed at liberation of our occupied territories'.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

'The leadership of the Defense Ministry is proud of patriot sons and daughters living in Azerbaijan and overseas and expresses its gratitude for their moral support extended to our servicemen', the information says.