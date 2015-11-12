A group of Azerbaijani peacekeepers returned home from Afghanistan

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ 21 members team of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces operating in a new non-combat mission Resolute Support launched by NATO in Islamic Republic of Afghanistan arrived in Baku on a rotating basis according to plan.

Report was told in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Peacekeeping mission by Azerbaijani Armed Forces in Afghanistan began on November 20, 2002.

Currently, 94 soldiers of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, 2 military doctors and 2 officers with combat engineer qualifications are participating in the international peacekeeping mission in Afghanistan.