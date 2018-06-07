 Top
    270 Azerbaijani-made military products to be demonstrated in France

    Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ Defense products manufactured and produced at the enterprises of the Ministry of Defense Industry will be demonstrated at EUROSATORY-2018 International Defense and Security Exhibition in Paris, France, from June 11-15.

    Report told by the Ministry, a large delegation group will be in France led by Minister of Defense Industry, Yavar Jamalov.

    The exhibition will last for five days presenting  about 270 products manufactured and produced in MDI enterprises.

