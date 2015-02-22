​12th International Defence Exhibition and Conference kicks off in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ 12th International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2015) kicks off in the capital of United Arab Emirates (UAE), Abu Dhabi on February 22.

Report informs, IDEX 2015 opening ceremony attended by Emir of Abu Dhabi, UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well other UAE high-ranking officials.

The Ministry of Defence Industry of Azerbaijan also participates in this event and exhibits about 160 items, including pistols, rifles, ammunition.

Azerbaijan represented at IDEX 2015 by the Minister of Defence Industry Yaver Jamalov, the Head of the State Border Service Elchin Guliyev, as well as top governance of the Ministry of Defence Industry. Beside the IDEX, Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX) also started.

For the first time in 2015 Abu Dhabi hosts special exhibition of unmanned aerial vehicles (UMEX).

The exhibition ends on February 26.