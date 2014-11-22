UNESCO announced the most dangerous places for journalists in world

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ Arab countries are the most dangerous for journalists to work - one-third of the total number of reporters were killed there. Report informs it was said in the statement of the head of UNESCO, Irina Bokova, which was submitted to the Intergovernmental Council for the Development of Communication.

Year of 2012 appeared to be the most dangerous for journalists - 123 people were killed, 42 of them - in Syria. In 2013 this figure dropped to 91, the second highest figure since UNESCO had begun to keep statistics of journalists' deaths.

UNESCO has expressed concern that the vast majority of attacks on life of "feather workers" remains unpunished. At the suggestion of the Organization, states voluntarily provide information to the Secretary-General on the results of investigations of such killings.

In 2012, UNESCO had adopted the Plan for the Protection of Journalists, which a year later was adopted by the General Assembly of the United Nations.