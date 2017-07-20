President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation for third residential building for journalists - UPDATED

© President.az

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation for the third residential building will be built for journalists.

Report informs, the head of state reviewed the stand reflecting technical and economic indicators of the building.

It was noted that the building, which will be constructed according to the Order of the President of Azerbaijan, will also have 255 apartments. Thus, total number of the apartments in the two buildings constructed and commissioned in 2010-2017 as well as in the third building, will reach 665.

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ On July 20, on the occasion of the National Press Day, President of Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev is attending the distribution ceremony of apartments in the next building that was constructed for journalists.

Report informs, President's Assistant for Social And Political Issues Ali Hasanov, Executive Director of the State Support Fund for Development of Mass Media under the President, Vugar Safarli and Chairman of the Azerbaijani Press Council Aflatun Amashov informed the head of state that the second building for reporters consists of 255 flats. Total construction area of the 3-blocks, 17-storey building, built by the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On additional measures to strengthen social protection of Azerbaijani press workers", dated 22 July 2013, is 34,000 square meters. The building consists of 9 one-room, 144 two-room, 93 three-room and 9 four-room apartments. A playground was built in the courtyard of the building, a large scale restoration work was done.

Then President Ilham Aliyev met with mass media representatives.

The President is making a speech at the ceremony.

Editor-in-chief of Kaspi newspaper Ilham Guliyev, director of the Information Programs Studio of Azerbaijan TV and Radio Broadcasting Company Mehriban Mammadova and chairman of Azerbaijan Press Council Aflatun Amashov thanked the head of state for his attention to media representatives.

President Ilham Aliyev then cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the building. The head of state viewed the conditions created in three-room and four-room apartments.

All the apartments are built to modern standards and have high-speed Internet, IPTV and independent heating system.

Then a photo was taken.