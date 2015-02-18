​Pakistani Ambassador to Azerbaijan visits Report News Agency - PHOTOS

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ Pakistani Ambassador to Azerbaijan Khalid Usman Qaiser visited Report News Agency.

Report informs, first of all, the diplomat saw the work conditions in the office and got acquainted with the activities of the agency.

Then Mr. Khalid Usman Qaiser met with Murad Aliyev, the Chief Editor of the Report agency.

Welcoming the guest, Mr. Aliyev noted that media play an important role in strengthening relations between the two countries.

In turn, Mr. Ambassador expressed his gratitude for the invitation to visit the agency. The diplomat noted that Report was the first news agency, which he visited as an Ambassador. During the meeting, the ambassador expressed his opinion about the role of media in bilateral relations.

The diplomat wished good luck to the agency staff and expressed readiness to assist in the establishment of relations between the media of Azerbaijan and Pakistan.