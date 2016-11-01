Editor-in-chief of 20-year-old 'Sharg': We try to publish our newspaper in a better format

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ "To exist in Azerbaijan's print media for 20 years is a great sacrifice".

Editor-in-chief of 20-year-old 'Sharg' (East) newspaper, Akif Ashirli told Report.

He said that 20 years of activity of the publication is a great success for Azerbaijan: "Of course, this sacrifice was made by the reporters, working at the newspaper, developing and becoming famous in the society. There was a time when salaries were late, we weren't able to grant royalties, however, these employees haven't resigned. "Sharg" existed, they immortalized "Sharg". If you love this profession, possibilities for existence of the newspaper increase. Everything must be done with love. "Sharg" also operates due to these factors. In the competitive environment of new media, print media can be detracted and disappear. But I think that print media will continue to exist in Azerbaijan. I believe and I am confident of it."

Speaking about the innovations expected of the newspaper, the editor-in-chief said that they mainly work on strengthening of "Sharg" print version: "Website of 'Sharg' newspaper also operates, we post information on the website. We try to publish our newspaper in a better format. This is a mission, we charged with. Several newspapers can continue this mission in Azerbaijan, 'Sharg' is one of them."

"If financial position allows, 'Söz odası' (Words room) appendix also will be restored."