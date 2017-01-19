The documentary "History of one press-conference" presented

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ International Media Center hosted presentation ceremony of film “History of one press-conference”, initiated by Media Council.

Report informs, Chairman of Media Council Aflatun Amashov, Executive Director of Fund of State Support for Development of Mass Media under the President of Azerbaijan Vugar Safarli, lawmakers, media managers and other guests attended the event.

A.Amashov, talking about events in 1990, reminded that in January 20 the Soviet army intruded into Baku without any warning and committed unprecedented tragedy on Baku streets. Power unit of Azerbaijan Television was exploded, and the television didn’t work; Azerbaijani people were isolated. Voice of first support came from Moscow. On January 21, Great leader Heydar Aliyev came to office of Azerbaijani representation in Moscow, held press conference and expressed first political assessment of events. He demanded punishment of culprits of events. Soviet Union wasn’t yet collapsed then. After demonstration of great courage by Heydar Aliyev, world media delivered information about January 20 tragedy and Azerbaijani people’s voice of truth were brought to the attention of world community.

Lawmaker Musa Gasimli told that developments have been reflected in the film lively: “I would like the “History of one press-conference” to be translated into different languages and demonstrated in TV”.

Notably, Activities of Great leader Heydar Aliyev has been comprehensively analyzed, and opinions of witnesses of the time are provided in documentary “History of one press-conference”.

Assistant of the President of the Azerbaijan Republic on Social-political issues, Doctor of Historical Sciences, Professor, Ali Hasanov contributed as an advisor to the documentary “History of one press-conference” scripted by Honored Journalist Mubariz Asgarov.