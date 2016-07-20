Deputy Head of PA Department: 'Freedom of speech and expression, idea pluralism exist in Azerbaijan'

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Conference entitled 'Highlighting family, women's and children's issues in media: achievements and prospects' was held with organization of Azerbaijan Press Council and the State Committee on Family, Women and Children Affairs.

Report informs, Chairman of the Press Council Aflatun Amashov, Chairwoman of the State Committee on Family, Women and Children Affairs Hijran Huseynova, Deputy Head of Presidential Administration's Department on Socio-political Issues Vugar Aliyev, Deputy Chairman of the National Television and Radio Council Sona Aliyeva, Executive Director of State FundforSupport of Mass Media Development under theAzerbaijani President Vugar Safarli and media representatives attended the event.

Addressing the conference Chairwoman of the State Committee on Family, Women and Children Affairs Hijran Huseynova said that role of the media should be emphasized in the modern society.

She noted that media began to develop after Azerbaijan gained independence: 'We have freedom of speech and expression in the country, it is provided at all times. President Ilham Aliyev has paid special attention to the media sincecoming to power. A number of decisions have been taken in this regard. All these are support to media development. Azerbaijani media has contributed to the country's freedom and independence'.

In his speech, Chairman of the Press Council Aflatun Amashov spoke about the role of media in the society.

Deputy Head of Presidential Administration's Department on Socio-political Issues Vugar Aliyev noted that freedom of speech and expression, pluralism of opinions exist in Azerbaijan: 'Every person in Azerbaijan has the right to receive and spread information. The country has a perfect legal framework to regulate the activities of the media'.

According to V.Aliyev, Azerbaijan is the only country, where reporters are provided with housing: 'That is, the state properly carries out its responsibilities before media and journalism'.

He said that women journalists have a great role in to protect rights of families and children in Azerbaijan.

Deputy Chairman of the National Television and Radio Council Sona Aliyeva spoke about the role of the media in the country's life.

The event continued with speeches.