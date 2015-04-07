Writer Chingiz Abdullayev celebrates his birthday

Baku.7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Chingiz Abdullayev is an author of detectives, Doctor of Law, Professor, Honorary Doctor of Laws four universities, an Honorary Doctor of Law of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, an honorary officer of special forces units of the five states.

The writer visited more than eighty countries on four continents. Fluent in several languages: besides Azerbaijani and Russian - English, Italian, Turkish and Farsi. Winner of literary awards "Grand Master" (Latvia), «HUMAY» and «Golden Pen" (Azerbaijan), "The honor and dignity" (Russia), «Opera Omnia» behalf of Tudor Arghezi (Romania). The award-winning German Booksellers "For contribution to the development of the European novel." Honorary citizen of the city of Targu Kerbuneshti (Romania).

He is a winner of many top awards. In 2009 Chingiz Abdullayev was awarded "Shohrat" Order for his contrubution to the literary life of Azerbaijan.