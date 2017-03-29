Stephen King accused of plagiarism

© Peoples.ru

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ Famous American writer Stephen King was accused of plagiarism; Report informs citing the Vesti.Ru.

The creators of the comic book The Rook argue that the main character of the book of the king of horrors Dark Tower Roland Deschain is almost an exact copy of the main character of the comic book of Restin Dane.

Rightholders want to receive compensation of 500 mln USD.

In the lawsuit filed against Stephen King, it is argued that the hero of the Dark Tower and Restin Dane have many obvious similarities.

Comic The Rook is older than the Dark Tower, the magazine was published from 1977 to 1983, and King's novel was published in 1982. In addition, the writer admitted that he had read The Rook.