Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Next meeting of Azerbaijan Writers' Union Secretary held on November 11.

Report informs, application of poet Salam Sarvan regarding dismissal from Azerbaijan Writers' Union's membership discussed in the meeting.

The Secretary decided to remove poet Salam Sarvan from Azerbaijani Writers' Union under his own application.

Membership of writer Kanan Haji, applying for return to AWU restored in the meeting.