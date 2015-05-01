Published a book dedicated to Azerbaijani scientist

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ Published a new book dedicated to the memory of the outstanding scientist, public figure and critic Aydin Mammadov.

Report informs, the book "Sözün Aydını" is a new publication of the series "Books of Translation Center".

In a book published by the Translation Centre under the Cabinet of Ministers, collected scientific articles of the political figure Aydin Mammadov, essays, interviews given to them, speeches and articles dedicated to the scientistby known artists.

Designer of the edition is Nariman Abdulrahmanly, editors - Zahid Sarytorpag and Tamilla Rustamova.

The author of the preface is Afag Masud.