People's writer Chingiz Abdullayev conferred with Sharaf Order

The ceremony of conferring Azerbaijani people's writer Chingiz Abdullayev with the Sharaf Order has been held.

Report informs that the award was presented to the world-famous writer by Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev.

Chingiz Abdullayev expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev: "I am also thankful to my readers for reading my books. Up to present day, namely in the past three days, I have received awards from 6 countries. Nevertheless, the order presented by the Azerbaijani state is the most valuable for me."

Notably, President Ilham Aliyev signed the decree to bestow the Sharaf order upon Chingiz Abdullayev for the contribution to development and promotion of Azerbaijani literature.