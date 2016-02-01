 Top
    Memory of poet Vagif Samadoglu will be honored

    The event will be held in the House museum of Samad Vurgun on February 2

    Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Memory of national poet Vagif Samadoglu will be honored on February 2 at the House museum of Samad Vurgun.

    Report was told by museum director, wife of Vagif Samadoglu Nushaba Vekilova.

    N.Vekilova noted that during the life of the poet has always supported young people: "Vagif loved young people and supported them. We honor the memory of Vagif on Youth Day and basically invited youth. Representatives of youth, and everyone who feels young may come to the event."

    Notably, presentation dedicated to Vagif Samadoglu of the special issue of the newspaper "Caspian" ("Kaspi") will be held on February 5 at the club "Natavan" of the Union of Writers.

