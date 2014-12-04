"Man of Year" prize for literature of Turkic World 2014 will be awarded in Baku

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan State Song Theatre with the organizational support of the Union of Writers of Eurasia, TURKSOY, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan Writers Union will host the awarding ceremony of the III International competition of short stories named Mahmoud Kashgarly.

Report informs the information spread by the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan, cultural figures and government representatives will attend a ceremony on December 8.

During the event a concert ensemble of old folk instruments will be held.

Writers from around 25 countries, including Azerbaijan, the Balkans (Western Truckee Bulgaria, Kosovo, Macedonia, Romania), Iraq, Iran, Kazakhstan, Crimea, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tatarstan and Chuvashia Republic of Northern Cyprus and so forth involved in the competition.

The winner of I place will be provided with monetary rewards of 1,000 TL (Turkish Lira), II place - 750 TL, and III place - 500 TL.

During the event "Man of Year" prize for literature of Turkic World 2014 will be awarded.