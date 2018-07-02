Leyla Aliyeva's poetry book published in London

Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ The book "The World Dissolves like a Dream" by the vice president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the young Azerbaijani poet, Leyla Aliyeva has been published in London, Report was told by Translation Center.

The book has been published in “Hertfordshire Press LTD” publishing house of Great Britain, prepared by the Translation Center in the direction of promotion and propagating of Azerbaijani literature in the world. The 130 poems included in the book have been translated into English by well-known English poets and translators Caroline Walton and Anna Maria Jackson.

The editor is Caroline Walton.