    Leyla Aliyeva's collection of poems goes on sale in Baku

    Russian and Soviet poet Andrey Dementyev wrote foreword for the book, which is titled If stars became stepping stones

    Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ A collection of poems by Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva`s has gone on sale in Baku bookstores.

    Report informs, Russian and Soviet poet Andrey Dementyev wrote foreword for the book, which is titled “If stars became stepping stones”.

    Andrey Dementyev said Leyla Aliyeva`s moral purity and sincerity is the main advantage of her poetry.

    The presentation of the book was held on April 24, with Leyla Aliyeva attending the event.

