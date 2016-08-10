Iran to host Ashiq Abbas Tufarganli international festival

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ Preparatory meeting of Ashiq Abbas Tufarganli International Festival has been held at Iranian Ashigs Union, Tehran.

Report informs citing TRT-Azərbaycan, in the meeting, proposals and recommendations of experts on the event were heard, exchange of views conducted.

Chairman of Iranian Ashigs Union, ashug Saljug Shahbazi said that exact date of the festival will be announced after completion of the preparatory process.

Notably, Ashiq Abbas Tufarganli was born in Tufargan, present Azershahr region of Iranian East Azerbaijan province. Abbas Tufarganli is one of the famous poet-ashugs lived in Azerbaijan late XVI century - beginning of XVII century. He wrote his poems under 'Qul', 'Şikəstə', 'Bikəs' pen-names. 'Abbas and Gulgaz' epos, which is one of valuable examples of Azerbaijani folklore, is related to his name.

Notably, Iranian Ashigs Union has launched its website www.ashiqlarbirliyi.ir