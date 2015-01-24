Found the works of the poet, who lived in XVIII century in Azerbaijan

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ Amongst the stored poetry collections at the Institute of Manuscripts of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (NASA) found works of Azerbaijani poet, lived in XVIII century Zari Arashi. Report was told by the deputy director of the Institute of Manuscripts named after Fuzuli, Pasha Karimov.

According to him, in works of Zari Arashi, who lived in Shirvan region of Azerbaijan, can be traced features characteristic of the Azerbaijani literature of the XVIII century.

Deputy director stressed, the Institute of Manuscripts have a collection which includes copies made by Zari Arashi and belong to various poets of XVII and XVIII centuries.

He also noted, the language of the poet is close to the spoken language.