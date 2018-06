Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ Farewell ceremony for recently dead famous poet Ilyas Tapdig will be held in Tazapir Mosque on December 26.

The ceremony will start at 12:00, Report informs.

Ilyas Tapdig will be buried in Badamdar cemetery near his wife's grave.

Notably, I.Tapdig dead on December 25 at his home after a long-lasting heart disease at the age of 82.