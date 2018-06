Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ The ceremony will be held on the occasion of famous Azerbaijani poet, Honored Art Worker Ali Tuda's 90th anniversary at the Song Theater named after Rashid Behbutov.

Report was informed by the Song Theatre, the anniversary ceremony of deceased poet will be held at the Song Theatre on November 26.

Ali Tuda's path in Azerbaijani literature will be discussed and the poet will be commemorated at the ceremony organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Ali Tuda's relatives, friends will attend the event.

The ceremony will be followed by the concert.