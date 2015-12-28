 Top
    Book exhibition opens at National Library

    Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Book exhibition titled '31 December - Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis' opened at the National Library named after M.F.Akhundov on the occasion of Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis.

    Report informs, exhibition was dedicated to the 110th anniversary of chemist, scientist, founder of Azerbaijani oil chemistry scientists, public and political figure, doctor of chemistry, academician Yusif Mammadaliyev.

    Works of the scientist, books written about him, newspapers and magazine materials are presented in the exhibition. 

