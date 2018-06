Baku.10 May. REPORT.AZ/ 10 May also marks as a World Mother's Day.

Report informs, on this occassion - For Mother’s Day, BBC Culture asked readers for the literary matriarchs to love and hate.

Here are three of each, as chosen by them:

Most controlling:

Mrs Bennet, Pride and Prejudice.

Most neglectful:

Emma Bovary, Madame Bovary

Cruellest:

Medea

Strongest:

Helen Graham, The Tenant of Wildfell Hall.

Most loving:

Marilla Cuthbert, Anne of Green Gables.