 Top
    Close photo mode

    Writer Anar's book published in Poland

    Editor of book is Helena Samosiej, publisher Vitold Podedvorny

    Baku. 24 November.REPORT.AZ/ People's Writer, Chairman of Azerbaijan Writers' Union (AWU) Anar's 'Goz muncugu' (Amulets) book, which includes 'Goz muncugu' (Amulets) narrative and 'Girmizi limuzin' (Red limousine) story, published in 'Eastern modernism' series in 'ATUT' publishing house (Vroslav) of Poland.

    Report informs, press service of AWU said.

    Narrative was translated into Polish by Ilaha Karimova under order of Translation Center.

    Anar's 'Girmizi limuzin' (Red limousine) story entered the book. That narrative was translated by talented translator - Polish Studies specialist Sonya Gasimova. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi