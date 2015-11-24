Writer Anar's book published in Poland

Baku. 24 November.REPORT.AZ/ People's Writer, Chairman of Azerbaijan Writers' Union (AWU) Anar's 'Goz muncugu' (Amulets) book, which includes 'Goz muncugu' (Amulets) narrative and 'Girmizi limuzin' (Red limousine) story, published in 'Eastern modernism' series in 'ATUT' publishing house (Vroslav) of Poland.

Report informs, press service of AWU said.

Narrative was translated into Polish by Ilaha Karimova under order of Translation Center.

Anar's 'Girmizi limuzin' (Red limousine) story entered the book. That narrative was translated by talented translator - Polish Studies specialist Sonya Gasimova.