Revenue from sale of tickets in the Islamic Games named - UPDATED

© Report.az

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ The number of tickets bought during Baku 2017 the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games disclosed.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Youth and Sports Minister Azad Rahimov said.

He said that, exact figure will be determined after full calculation: "For now, I would say there were tickets worth about 2.5-3 million AZN. 360 mln viewers from 59 countries watched the Games".

Minister also clarified the amount of award will be given to athletes: Each of the teams will be given 100,000, coaches - 50,000 AZN. But the federations said they will reward every athlete themselves.

"We gave the same amount of award in Baku 2015 the First European Games. But that 100,000 is not the same as this 100,000."

Minister said that budget has allocated 20 million AZN for opening and closing events: "However, full costs not calculated yet, full information about it will be given soon."