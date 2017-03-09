Malaysian NOC expects to win more medals in Aquatics Diving and Karate - EXCLUSIVE

© Report

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Delegation of Malaysia will include 58 people including 37 athletes at IV Islamic Solidarity Games.

Report informs referring to the Malaysian National Olympic Committee (NOC).

The NOC expects to win more medals in Aquatics Diving and Karate.

According to the NOC of Malaysia IV Islamic Solidarity Games in Azerbaijan will impact on deepening of relations with Islamic countries

Notably, IV Islamic Solidarity Games will be held in Baku, May 12-22.