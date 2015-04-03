​US study: Number of Muslims will be almost equal to Christians by 2050

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ By 2050, the proportion of Christians and Muslims in the population of the planet will be almost equal, and by 2070 Muslims will make up the majority. Report informs, citing TASS, this forecast was made in a new report released by scientific research units of Pew Research Center in Washington.

According to the report, in 2010 there were about 2,2 billion Christians. They accounted for almost a third (31%) of the total population of the globe. Muslims were about 1,6 billion (23%).

However, Muslims live in faster growing regions of the world. According to American experts, by 2050 their total number will increase to at 73% compared to 35% of the Christians. As a result, among the 9.3 billion of world population, the figures for Muslims and Christians will be almost equally: 2.8 and 2.9 billion for Muslims and Christians respectively.