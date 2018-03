Baku.

10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Britain's One Direction, singer Sam Smith, Coldplay vocalist Chris Martin and other world celebrities are going to record a single the earnings from which will go to a fund fighting the spread of Ebola disease spread. Ebola. Irish musician Bob Geldof announced the line-ip Monday.

The single will be released on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the famous Band Aid campaign to help starving people in Ethiopia. The musicians will perform a modernized version of "Do They Know It's Christmas?", the very song used in the 1984 campaign.

Celebrities were inspired by actions of British doctors and nurses, who voluntarily went to Africa to fight Ebola, reports Report citing İTAR-TASS.