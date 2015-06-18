Number of world millionaires announced

Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ The number of millionaires in the world in 2014 increased by one million people.

Report informs, the World Wealth Report of "RBC Wealth Management" and "Capgemini" companies in 2015 declares.

The number of those whose wealth exceeds a million dollar, increased by 920 thousand in 2014.

Thus, the number of millionaires in the world reached a record high- 14.6 million people. 346 thousand of new millionaires are US citizens. The US leads the list of the world's rich with 4 million 351 people. The next places are taken by Japan with 2 million 452 thousand millionaires and Germany one million 141 thousand. The number of millionaires of China increased by 17% and took the 4th place in the ranking.