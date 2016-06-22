Baku recognized as one of inexpensive cities for expats

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Baku took 172nd place in the list of cities by cost of living for expats.

Report informs it is stated in annual ranking of the American analytical company Mercer.

To compile the rating, the cost of living ( expenditure on housing, transport, food, clothing and entertainment ) studied and compared in 209 cities around the world:

According to the rating, the most expensive cities for the life of foreign workers recognized Hong Kong (China), Luanda (Angola), Zurich (Switzerland).

Among the cities in the region Yerevan ranked 189th, Tbilisi - 198th place.

The cheapest cities for expats are Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Cape Town (South Africa), Windhoek (Namibia).