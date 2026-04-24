Freight train carrying Russian wheat to Armenia departs from Bilajari - UPDATED

A freight train consisting of 5 wagons carrying Russian wheat to Armenia through the territory of Azerbaijan departed Friday from the Bilajari Railway Station of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

Report informs that the total weight of the grain is 350 tons.

The train will then cross into Georgia from the Boyuk Kasik Railway Station and proceed toward Armenia.

To date, more than 24,000 tons of grain, more than 1,600 tons of fertilizer, and 68 tons of buckwheat have been sent from Russia to Armenia in transit through Azerbaijan.

The last time, on April 1, 349 tons of Russian wheat were sent to Armenia in transit through the territory of Azerbaijan.

09:55

Wheat will be shipped to Armenia today via transit through the territory of Azerbaijan.

Report informs that five wagons of wheat will be supplied to Armenia.

The train will depart from the Bilajari Railway Station of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC. Then the train will cross into Georgia from the Boyuk Kasik Railway Station and proceed toward Armenia.