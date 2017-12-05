Warsaw discusses Convention on Direct International Railway Traffic

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ The third session of the international conference on the adoption of the text of the Convention on Direct International Railway Traffic was held in Warsaw (Poland) between November 27 to December 1.

Report informs citing the "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC.

According to information, delegations from 22 member states of the Organisation for Co-Operation between Railways (OSJD) participated in the session. Azerbaijan was represented at the event by a delegation led by "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC Legal Department Chief, Nijat Guliyev.

The conference was also attended by representatives of South Korea, the European Union, Intergovernmental Organisation for International Carriage by Rail (OTIF) and OSJD Committee.

The main text of the convention as well as date and agenda of IV session of the international conference were discussed at the session.

It was decided to hold the IV session of international conference in Warsaw, March 26-30.